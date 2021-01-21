Home  >  Business

Araneta City offers free RFID installation from Jan 23 to 31

Posted at Jan 21 2021 05:32 PM

Vehicles queue at the Balintawak toll plaza on October 22, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Araneta City is offering free installation of AutoSweep RFID stickers from Jan 23 to 31.

The RFID installation will happen at Basement 2 of the Gateway mall, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A total of 250 stickers will be issued a day.

Araneta said motorists should prepare P200 cash for the initial load of their Autosweep stickers.

AutoSweep RFID is exclusively used at Skyway, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway (NAIAX), Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway, Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX), and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

