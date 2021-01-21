4 Tips for Student Permit Applicants and First-Time Drivers

One of the most common new year’s resolutions out there is to finally learn how to drive a vehicle. Don’t delay ticking off another item from your to-learn list in 2021. All you have to do is apply for a student permit and start learning how to drive the right way.

But how exactly are you going to apply for a student permit? Here are some tips to successfully get one and start your driving journey.

For more finance tips, visit Moneymax.