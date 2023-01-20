MANILA - Some brands have posted their own parody version of the waiter's statement who is the center of the viral video of comedian Alex Gonzaga's birthday celebration.

Gonzaga smeared cake on the unwitting server Allan Crisostomo which irked social media users. The actress later on apologized.

Crisostomo then released a statement written on a piece of paper, saying "ok na po kami" (we're ok now).

Motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas used OKNAPOKAMI as a promo code on Jan. 19. As of writing, the Facebook post now has over 260,000 reactions.

E-wallet GCash also posted its own version, taking the opportunity to educate users on paying their bills on time. The post now has over 5,000 likes and over 400,000 views on Twitter.

'Wag na makalimot sa bayarin! Basta may GCash, kayang-kaya mo mag-Pay Bills kahit saan. Download GCash now para OK na kayo lagi ni mama! pic.twitter.com/YQxsEBPlYa — GCash (@gcashofficial) January 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the on-demand video streaming platform Viu Philippines also used the viral format to promote K-Dramas on its platform. Viu's post has garnered over 26,000 reactions on Facebook.

