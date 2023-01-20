Billionaires' selfie: Alliance Global's Kevin Tan shared a photo of himself with fellow businessmen Jaime Augusto Zobel De Ayala, Sabin Aboitiz, Enrique Razon and Lance Gokongwei during the World Economic Forum. Photo: Kevin Tan/Instagram

MANILA - Some of the country's richest and top CEOs shared light moments while "waving the Philippine flag" at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

JG Summit Holdings President and CEO Lance Gokongwei, Ayala Corp Chairman Jaime Zobel De Ayala, International Container Terminal Services Inc Chairman, President and Executive Director Enrique Razon, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc Executive Director Sabin Aboitiz, Alliance Global CEO Kevin Tan and SM Investment Corp Vice Chairman and BDO Chairperson Teresita Sy Coson accompanied President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his economic team to the conference to meet with potential investors.

Although most business talks were held behind closed doors, the CEOs were happy to share some photos from the trip with their fellow billionaires.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, Gokongwei shared a photo with Ayala Corp's JAZA. Gokongwei was sporting Ayala's BPI color in red while Zobel was wearing hints of green, which is the banner color of JG Summit.

"Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and I are now partners, after the approval of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) - Robinsons Bank Corporation merger. Am wearing a BPI red sweater; and Jaime, a Robinsons Bank green tie," the Cebu Pacific Chairman said.

Lance Gokongwei and Jaime Augusto Zobel De Ayala at the sidelines of the WEF in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Lance Gokongwei/LinkedIn

BPI and Robinsons Bank earlier announced a merger, with BPI as the surviving entity.

'IN NEED OF FINANCING?'

Alliance Global CEO and Megaworld Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Tan, meanwhile, posted a photo with his co-executives while keeping the conversation light.

The son of tycoon Andrew Tan said "want to start a business and are in need of financing? No problem..." followed by smiling emojis. Tan earlier shared a photo of the men having coffee.

JAZA, Enrique Razon, Lance Gokongwei, Teresita Sy-Coson, Kevin Tan and Sabin Aboitiz. Photo: Kevin Tan/Instagram

According to Forbes, Razon has a net worth of $6.7 billion, Sy-Coson with $2.4 billion, Gokongwei with $1.6 billion, Jaime Zobel de Ayala & family with $2.55 billion and the older Tan - Andrew Tan - with $2.7 billion.

JAZA also posted a photo of the group on his Facebook page. He said "Waving the #PhilippineFlag in tandem with some members of the business delegation."

The government earlier said at least 9 multinational companies have shown interest in investing in the Philippines during the meetings held in Davos.

Marcos and his economic team have also pitched the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund to world leaders and chief executives present during the conference.

Marcos met with senior executives of global firms as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

