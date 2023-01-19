Netflix beats expectations with 230 million subscribers

"Wednesday", the record-breaking smash hit, will return for a second season, only on Netflix. Handout

SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Netflix on Thursday said global subscribers to its streaming service jumped to more than 230 million people in the last three months of last year as hits such as "Wednesday" and "Harry & Meghan" drew in new viewers.

"2022 was a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish,” the company said in a letter announcing its fourth quarter earnings from last year. It added that co-founder Reed Hastings would be standing down as CEO.

