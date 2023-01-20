Home > Business Japan inflation hits four percent in December Agence France-Presse Posted at Jan 20 2023 08:51 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Yearend shoppers crowd the Ameyoko shopping street at Ueno for shopping in preparation for the upcoming new year in Tokyo, Japan, 28 December 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/FILE TOKYO - Japan's consumer prices rose four percent in December from a year earlier, a level not seen since 1981, government data showed Thursday. The figure was up from the 3.7 percent increase seen in November, though with volatile energy and fresh food stripped out, the December hike in prices was a more moderate three percent, the data showed. More details to follow. AMRO raises PH inflation forecast for 2023 Marcos on PH’s 8.1 inflation rate: ‘Rate of increase slowing’ Inflation quickens further to 8.1 percent in December on back of higher vegetable prices RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, inflation Read More: Japan Japan inflation inflation consumer price index energy prices food prices /life/01/20/23/shamcey-denies-know-when-to-peak-advice-to-cortesi/entertainment/01/20/23/dolly-de-leon-on-bafta-nomination-it-means-so-much-to-me/overseas/01/20/23/in-lawsuit-trump-mistakes-alleged-sexual-assault-victim-for-ex-wife/overseas/01/20/23/sierra-leone-passes-law-reserving-30-of-jobs-for-women/spotlight/01/20/23/star-visibility-eroding-rapidly-as-night-sky-gets-brighter-study