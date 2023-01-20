Japan inflation hits four percent in December

Yearend shoppers crowd the Ameyoko shopping street at Ueno for shopping in preparation for the upcoming new year in Tokyo, Japan, 28 December 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/FILE

TOKYO - Japan's consumer prices rose four percent in December from a year earlier, a level not seen since 1981, government data showed Thursday.

The figure was up from the 3.7 percent increase seen in November, though with volatile energy and fresh food stripped out, the December hike in prices was a more moderate three percent, the data showed.

More details to follow.

