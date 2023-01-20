JAZA, Enrique Razon, Lance Gokongwei, Teresita Sy-Coson, Kevin Tan and Sabin Aboitiz at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Kevin Tan/Instagram

MANILA - Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno on Friday praised the country's business leaders who showed support during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“The active and enthusiastic participation of the Philippine business leaders in the WEF activities was truly impressive,” Diokno said, according to a statement released by the Presidential Communications Office.

The statement said the "Magnificent 7" composed the business sector delegation of the Philippines.

The group includes JG Summit Holdings President and CEO Lance Gokongwei, Ayala Corp Chairman Jaime Zobel De Ayala, International Container Terminal Services Inc Chairman, President and Executive Director Enrique Razon, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc Executive Director Sabin Aboitiz, Alliance Global CEO Kevin Tan, and SM Investment Corp Vice Chairman and BDO Chairperson Teresita Sy Coson and San Miguel Corp President and CEO Ramon Ang, the statement said.

Metro Pacific Investment Corp Chairman and President Manuel Pangilinan was cited as the "8th tycoon" who showed support by showing up at a dinner hosted by the Chief Executive Officers for the president in Davos last Wednesday night.

Diokno also said the participation of the Philipines in the WEF was "path-breaking." He also said a lot have been accomplished during the trip including the pitch about the Maharlika Investment Fund.

The government also said some 9 multinational firms are interested in investing in the country.

