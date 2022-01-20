Universal Robina Corporation’s (URC) Thailand office has completed the installation of solar panels on its factories and warehouses. Handout

MANILA - Universal Robina Corp said on Thursday it has been installing solar panels in its facilities here and abroad as part of its sustainability push.

In Thailand, its subsidiary finished installing solar panels on 6 factories and 4 warehouses at its compound in Samut Sakhon province, southwest of Bangkok, URC said in a statement.

These solar panels can generate about 6 megawatts of power, the company said. It also meant reduced use of fossil fuels by the company, it added.

“We will not stop with the solar panels. We believe that the main core for businesses to carry on is to be responsible to the people, community, society, environment and our planet," URC Thailand General Manager Tanant Suwanraks said.

In the Philippines, URC said it has up to 1 MW installed at its plant in Canlubang, Laguna and some 21 kilowatt at its Vitasoy facility in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Meanwhile, in Vietnam, its unit has an ongoing installation of a 3 MW solar rooftop system panels in its Coffee Plant located in Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park Binh Duong, URC said.

“We aim for a low-carbon economy by optimizing the use the of renewable energy," URC chief sustainability officer David Lim said.

URC, whose portfolio include brands such as Jack 'n Jill, Cloud 9, C2 and Great Taste, among others, said its goal is to become net-zero emissions by 2050.

RELATED VIDEO: