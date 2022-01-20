MANILA - Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc on Thursday said some Generika and Healthway branches will become COVID-19 vaccination sites this week to boost the government's inoculation drive.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 has said that it will run a one-week pilot of its "Resbakuna sa Botika" program starting Jan. 20.

AC Health said a Generika Drugstore branch in Signal Village in Taguig City has been designated as a pilot site on Thursday.

On Jan. 21, QualiMed Clinic-Makati, and Healthway Multi-Specialty Center-Manila will also become pilot sites to priority groups who want to get their COVID-19 jabs, it said.

During the program, each branch will be allocated with 500 doses of vaccines by partner LGUs. Individuals 18 years old and above, except senior citizens and people with comobidities, can pre-register with the LGU to avail of their shots, AC Health said.

"By expanding vaccinations to pharmacies and even clinics, we can make it more convenient for people to get their vaccines," AC Health president and CEO Paolo Borromeo said.

"We believe this model will be a good strategy to ensure continued access to vaccines in the future, and we look forward to having more of our drugstores and clinics as vaccination sites," he added.

AC Health said it has already administered over 660,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in over 30 vaccination sites across the country.

