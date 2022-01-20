MANILA - The Bankers Association of the Philippines on Thursday said the public should exercise due diligence to avoid becoming a "money mule."

A money mule is a person whose account is used by fraudsters or cybercriminals to move or transfer money usually obtained from illegal means.

Criminals approach their targets offering financial incentives in exchange for lending their bank accounts for the purpose of transferring money, BAP said in a statement.

Victims become "unwilling and unwitting assistant to the criminal" after their accounts were used for money laundering, the statement said.

"Therefore, the Filipino public is strongly discouraged from accepting money from suspicious strangers and individuals in exchange for lending accounts to these criminals," the BAP said.

"We call on all stakeholders to work together to stop this criminal act from proliferating. Our collective efforts at protecting our wealth is the key to safeguarding our future," it added.

The group said it would continue to work with lawmakers to enhance the country's cybersecurity laws.

BAP also said it is backing the passage of House Bill No. 9615 or the Bank Account and E-Wallet Regulation Act so that cybercriminals can be held accountable for their actions.

The measure proposes imprisonment and fines for people found guilty of committing phishing, economic sabotage and money mules, BAP said.

A recent spike in SMS phishing scams and a hacking incident involving account holders in a major bank have prompted financial regulators, telecommunications firms and stakeholders to review and enhance cyber security systems.

