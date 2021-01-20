BSP Governor Diokno discharged from hospital

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) governor Benjamin Diokno answers questions during an interview for ANC’s The Boss, held at the BSP headquarters in Manila on March 12, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Bangko Sentral Governor Ben Diokno has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing head surgery earlier in the week, the central bank said on Wednesday.

His discharge was "earlier than expected," the BSP said, owing to the governor's steady recovery.

"The governor is now recuperating at home and may preside over the Monetary Board meeting as early as next week," the central bank said in a statement.

Diokno underwent an operation to remove a blood clot after a "minor head accident".

While on medical leave, Deputy Governor Francisco G. Dakila Jr. is acting as the BSP officer-in-charge.

