BSP Monetary Board still lacking 1 member

MANILA - The Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas still has one seat to be filled after former Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno’s appointment.

The 7-person body that sets monetary policy is currently chaired by BSP Governor Eli Remolona with MB members Bruce Tolentino, Anita Linda Aquino, Romeo Bernardo, Rosalia De Leon, and Benjamin Diokno.

Diokno served concurrently in the Monetary Board while in office as Finance Secretary.

As Finance chief, Secretary Ralph Recto is expected to join the MB.

But BSP Deputy Governor Eduardo Bobier clarified that any Cabinet Secretary may be appointed by the President.

“Ang provision, representative from the government. For now, there’s an appointed Secretary of Finance. But me, personally, I’m not sure if the Secretary of Finance will sit as member of the board because the provision says representative of government,” Bobier said.

The New Central Bank Act states that five members will come from the private sector.

One member of the board has to be a member of the Cabinet designated by the President.

BSP Deputy Director Francisco Dakila noted that other Cabinet members aside from the Finance chief have been appointed to the MB.

“There were times where government representative was NEDA Secreatary, meron din time DTI. It is not automatic. It depends on the appointment,” Dakila said.