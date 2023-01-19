Workers rest at a construction site of the NLEX-SLEX Connector on December 23, 2022. Section 1 of the 8-kilometer NLEX connector linking C3-Caloocan to España is 92 percent complete, while construction of Section 2, linking España, Manila to PUP in Sta. Mesa is 25 percent done according to Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr is confident that the country will achieve its positive economic outlook due to its "advantageous" workforce, noting that Philippine workers are fairly young.

Speaking to World Economic Forum (WEF) president Børge Brende, Marcos described Filipino workers as the "youngest workforce in Asia" as the average age of a working individual is at 23.

Days earlier, the President and Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the country's economic growth is seen to reach "around 7 percent" this year.

"And the reason that I’m so confident about that is because we have this workforce, we have a very, very good workforce in the Philippines," he said.

Despite this though, the Philippine workforce can still be improved through upskilling and reskilling.

"But again, the raw material in terms of our workforce is very, very advantageous. Our workforce is well-trained, our workforce is sophisticated, very --- and English-speaking, a quite --- in terms of technology I would say that we are on equal footing as any other country," he added.

Marcos also hoped new technologies will help bolster the economy, saying this has a "great deal of potential" in terms of digitalization. Marcos has said that he is bent on fully digitalizing the bureaucracy to help businesses.

In November last year, unemployment eased to 4.2 percent, the lowest since April 2005, based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

In late August, the President vowed to support micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to help revive the pandemic-battered economy and provide more jobs to Filipinos.