MANILA - The Philippines posted a balance of payments (BOP) surplus of $612 million in December 2022, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Thursday.

The BSP noted that this was lower than the $991 million BOP surplus recorded in the same month last year.

"The BOP surplus in December 2022 reflected inflows arising mainly from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) net foreign exchange operations and net income from its investments abroad," the central bank said.

Thanks to the BOP surplus in December, the full-year 2022 BOP deficit went down to $7.3 billion from $7.9 billion in the January to November period.

Still, the full-year 2022 BOP deficit was a reversal from the $1.3 billion surplus recorded in 2021.

"Based on preliminary data, this cumulative BOP deficit was due to the widening trade in goods deficit as goods imports continued to surpass goods exports on the back of the increase in international commodity prices and resumption in domestic economic activities," the BSP said.

The country's gross international reserves (GIR) meanwhile rose to $96.1 billion as of end-December 2022 from $95.1 billion as of end-November 2022.

This was equivalent to 7.3 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income, and about 5.9 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.9 times based on residual maturity, the central banks said.

RELATED VIDEO