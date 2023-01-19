DAVOS, Switzerland - Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said they unveiled the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund at the World Economic Forum "to get inputs" from potential investors on how to further improve it.

Diokno made the statement in response to criticisms that introducing the sovereign wealth fund to the WEF in Davos, Switzerland was premature, as the proposal has yet to be passed by the Philippine Senate.

“There is nothing to present. The bill establishing such a sovereign wealth fund has not yet been deliberated at the Senate -- isn't it jumping the gun to be talking about it in front of world economic leaders?”Senator Risa Hontiveros said in a statement.

Hontiveros said presenting the wealth fund to the WEF would make President Ferdinand Marcos Jr look like an "amateur."

Diokno meanwhile said that while the administration respects the ongoing legislative process, it was okay to solicit suggestions from potential investors at the WEF on how they can improve the proposal.

“So okay din naman na humingi kami ng inputs sa mga investors kung papaano ma-improve iyong fund na iyon,” Diokno saiod.

He added that they are talking with a senator who will sponsor the counterpart bill at the Upper Chamber.

During the Country Strategy Dialogue at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, President Marcos said the sovereign wealth fund will diversify the Philippines’ financial portfolio.

"Such a fund is one tool among many in our efforts to diversify our financial portfolio, which includes our existing institutions pursuing investment that will generate stable returns, but also welfare effects spanning employment creation, improvement of public service, and a decrease in costs of economic activities," Marcos said.

The sovereign wealth fund will also leverage government assets and fund critical infrastructure projects of the administration, the President said in a separate breakfast meeting with top CEOs Wednesday morning.

