Globe says domestic submarine fiber cable project on track for completion in 2023

MANILA - Globe Telecom said on Thursday the $150-million Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) is on track for completion in April this year.

Globe partnered with Eastern Communications and InfiniVAN Inc for the project which is seen to upgrade connectivity in the country, including previously underserved and unserved areas, it said in a statement.

"As the Philippines continues to build a digital economy, Globe is steadfast in its efforts to bring fast and reliable connectivity to all," said Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu.

"We are committed to supporting the government's initiatives towards innovation, e-governance, and greater digital adoption among Filipinos through our investments in PDSCN and other network infrastructure,” he added.

Globe said as the project nears completion, it is shifting its focus toward capital efficiency and optimization, with plans to reduce capital expenditures to $1.3 billion in 2023 and $1 billion in 2024 from $1.9 billion in 2022.

