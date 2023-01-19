Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - At least 8 airport projects nationwide are assured of funding under the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA), the Department of Budget and Management said on Thursday.

In a statement, the DBM said the following airports have budget allocations for repairs:

• Laoag International Airport (P758 million)

• Tacloban Airport (P1.42 billion)

• Antique Airport (P500 million)

• Bukidnon Airport (P80 million)

• Ninoy Aquino International Airport (P43 million)

• New Zamboanga International Airport (P200 million)

• Vigan Airport (P50 million)

• M'lang Airport (P15 million)

"This budgetary allocation seeks to support the construction, rehabilitation, and improvement of the country’s transportation infrastructure, particularly in the aviation sector. This is in line with the mandate of President Bongbong Marcos to put prime importance in enhancing our country’s transportation system," Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

Pangandaman said the development of various airports in the country would drive growth in different sectors such as trade, employment and tourism, among others.

The Civil Aviation Authority earlier said it recommended to the government the upgrade of the country's air traffic management system to prevent another glitch similar to the New Year fiasco that closed Philippine airspace for several hours.

RELATED VIDEO: