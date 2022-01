Sony Corp's logo is seen at its news conference in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2017. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters/File Photo

TOKYO - Shares in Japan's Sony plunged Wednesday, ending down nearly 13 percent after Microsoft announced a landmark $69 billion deal to buy US gaming giant Activision Blizzard.

The move, which will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue behind Tencent and Sony, sent the Japanese entertainment and electronics conglomerate down 12.78 percent to 12,410 yen by market close in Tokyo.

RELATED VIDEO: