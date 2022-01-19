MANILA - The Philippines moved up in both mobile and broadband global performance rankings in December, according to the latest Ookla Speedtest Global Index.

The median average mobile internet download was at 19.2 Mbps for the month, which brought the Philippines to 89th spot or 1 notch higher compared to the previous month.

For fixed broadband, the average median download speed for the month was at 50.26 Mbps, which brought the country up 9 spots to the 63rd rank, Ookla' data showed.

The countries with the highest median mobile internet download speeds are United Arab Emirates, Norway, South Korea, China and Qatar, while Singapore, Chile, Thailand, Hong Kong and Monaco topped the fixed broadband global performance, Ookla said.

Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc have been ramping up network upgrades and expansion as third telco DITO Telecommunity entered the market in March 2021.

