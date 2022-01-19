Manila Jockey Club to sell P1.9B worth of properties to Megaworld

MANILA - Manila Jockey Club Inc on Wednesday said it has agreed to sell several properties in Sta. Cruz, Manila to Megaworld Corp.

The total purchase price is P1,887,733,375, the Manila Jockey Club told the stock exchange.

Under the Memorandum of Agreement, Manila Jockey Club through its subsidiaries "agreed to sell, transfer and convey to MEG (Megaworld Corp) all of its rights, title and interest in certain parcels of land" in the area," the company said.

Definitive sale agreements will be executed upon the submission of closing documents, it said.

No other details were disclosed.

Manila Jockey Club operates race tracks and horse races while Megaworld is among the biggest real estate firms in the country.

