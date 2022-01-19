MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Wednesday said it is working with banks in the Visayas region so they could fully resume operations after being hit by typhoon Odette.

In a statement, the BSP said affected banks have adopted shortened banking hours with power, telecommunication and internet disruptions due to the typhoon.

Banks are coordinating with utility companies and other web services providers "to fast-track their return to full operations," it said.

"The banking community in affected areas looks forward to the immediate full restoration of utility and internet services that will enable the resumption of banking operations," the BSP said.

Clients in the region are advised to use e-banking and digital payment systems when possible and transact in branch-lite units in nearby areas where services are fully operational, the central bank said.

Odette was the strongest typhoon to hit the country in 2021. Critical infrastructure such as power and telecommunication lines were cut, prolonging rehabilitation efforts in several areas.

RELATED VIDEO: