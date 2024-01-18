MANILA - The allure of budget-friendly yet seemingly genuine designer bags has prompted some Filipinos to indulge in the purchase of counterfeit products.



Jovan Masing, a student and avid collector of branded bags, shared her experience of acquiring a Louis Vuitton bag at an astonishingly low price from a thrift store.



"Nabili ko po siya sa ukay na mura na nasa mga P500 ranging lang po, P800," revealed Masing.



She said she was also drawn to buy a fake designer bag that looked almost real.



"Once po bumili po ako kasi parang orig po kasi yung pagka class A niya. 'Pag nakita ko po yung isang fake na bag tas sa paningin ko mukha siyang orig, binibili ko po," she admitted.



Meanwhile, Maribel Ating remains indifferent to whether the bags she purchases are genuine or fake.



"Sa akin, as long as I like it, I buy it because it's affordable."



Cultural anthropologist Prof. Nestor Castro explained the behavior associated with flaunting imitation products.



"Ang bottomline dito ay yung presyo siyempre kung ikukumpara ang fake items versus 'yung original, ang laki nung discrepancy sa presyo," he emphasized.



"May halo ding pamporma, pagmamayabang kung hindi mahuhuling fake... sasabihin nila ay kahit pansamantala, nadanasan ko na na mag-ari ng ganyang klase ng bag, kung masira e 'di bibili nanaman ako ng isa pang fake," he added.



Despite the undeniable appeal of such bargains, experts caution against supporting counterfeit goods due to their illicit nature.



The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) reminded consumers that purchasing counterfeit products can also be construed as theft.



"When you purchase counterfeit products, the sale itself, that is theft. Ninanakaw yan sa may ari ng marka o may ari ng brand na yan. Huwag tayong maging enablers dun sa nagnanakaw ng ari-arian. Wag niyong tangkilikin dahil lang mura siya kasi ninakaw yan sa ibang tao," warned IPOPHL Deputy Director General Atty. Ann Claire Cabochan.



Recently, Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo took legal action against its Chinese counterpart Shein for alleged design infringement.



In the Philippines, Republic Act 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code holds sellers of counterfeit products accountable.



"Bawal talaga yung pagbenta ng counterfeit goods... it can be bags, it can be shoes, it can be apparel...Intellectual property right is a private right, so dapat 'yung may ari ng intellectual property na yan ang talagang magpupursue ng kaso," Cabochan said.



Cabochan stressed that those found guilty could face imprisonment or fines ranging from P50,000 to P200,000. The law also applies to online sellers, as stipulated by the Internet Transactions Act.



"Kung magbebenta ka sa online or sa store pareho po yung batas natin, nakalagay sa batas, the government has extra territorial jurisdiction over these sellers sa online. Whether it's a platform, merchant, or retailer," she clarified.



IPOPHL advocates for public awareness and respect for intellectual property rights. Experts also advised consumers to live within their means.



"Kung sakaling mabuking na fake kayo, e aminin ninyo, wag nang magpanggap...Live within your means wag naman maghahangad ng mga bagay na hindi naman natin talaga kaya..bakit kailangang mamahalin pang items na imported. Meron naman tayong mga matitibay na gawang Pilipino," urged Castro.