Outbound travelers queue at the NAIA 3 check-in and immigration counters on December 22, 2023 as holiday travelers head to various ports in the run-up to Christmas. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN news

MANILA — The Civil Aviation Authority issued a resolution lowering the fuel surcharge that airlines can impose for February 2024, which some carriers believe could further boost tourism activities.

Based on CAB Resolution No. 25, the passenger and cargo fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights in February was lowered to Level 5, compared to Level 6 imposed in the previous month.

The fuel surcharge under Level 5 for domestic flights ranges from P151 to P542.

With the adjustment, Cebu Pacific said it could offer even more affordable flights which it hopes to boost travel and tourism.

“With the decrease in fuel surcharge, we're excited to offer even more affordable flights. We hope this encourages our passengers to confidently pursue their travel plans as we enter the new year," said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said the flag carrier would comply with the mandated rate.

"We will faithfully comply with the lower fuel surcharge which will take effect next month. We appreciate our passengers' loyalty and support through the years,"

AirAsia, on the other hand, has yet to respond to the request for comment.

- With a report from Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News