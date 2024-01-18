MANILA - Travel enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Philippine Travel Agencies Association announced the 31st Travel Tour Expo and the 9th International Travel Trade Expo (TTE) happening on February 2 to 4, 2024.

According to the organizers, more than 200 exhibitors and 702 booths are expected at the expo to be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

These include booths from airlines, domestic and international travel agencies, tour operators, hotels and resorts, cruise liners and shipping, and many more.

"It is going to be the biggest and the best ever that we're going to have the Travel Tour Expo and we have the whole world at our hands. Ang unang una nilang dapat gawin ay pumunta sa Travel Tour Expo sa SMX sa February 2 to 4, kasi doon they can plan their destinations, where they want to go and get the best promos ever from all the hotels, airlines, and all the travel agencies," said PTTA President Evangeline Tankiang-Manotok.

TOP DESTINATIONS

According to PTTA, among the top destinations for local and foreign tourists in the country are Palawan, Boracay, and Bohol.

Meanwhile, Korea tops the list of international destinations for Filipinos.

"Dahil K-Pop, Korea is one of the best destinations that all Filipinos want to go to, also Japan, but of course bakit ka pa pupunta sa US kung mayroon na tayong Universal Studio sa Singapore at saka Disneyland sa HongKong," said Dimaano.

Dimaano also advises those planning to travel to plan early.

"They have to plan ahead para mas makatipid sila kasi kung magtatravel sila, gusto nila mag travel bukas, siyempre napakamahal noon. Pero if you will plan ahead, you book 6 months o 12 months ahead the better," Dimaano reminded.

LOWER FUEL SURCHARGE, LOWER AIRFARES

The price of airfare is expected to decrease in February after the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) announced the reduction of the fuel surcharge to level 5 from the previous level 6.

According to PTTA, this will help further the growth of the tourism industry.

"I believe that every peso counts so with the fuel surcharges going lower, I think mas marami na po tayong mapupuntahan ngayon," said Manotok.

However, some airlines may not lower airfare prices yet in February.

"For the surcharges, we set deadlines for that. Also we cannot lower the fare by February because the fuel reserve that we have, noon pa namin nabili. So hindi siya puwede ibaba because we are using the reserve fuel that we have on that price," said AirSwift Sales Executive Anne Marie Kho.

According to Philippine Airlines (PAL) assistant vice-president for passenger sales Marissa Dimaano, it will be implemented once CAB sets a date.

"Fuel price is always one of the factors that determine prices for air tickets. The CAB determines when we are supposed to apply the adjustment. We always implement naman because we will be penalized if we don't follow the set policy of the CAB. Definitely, if there's a date that we are supposed to implement these adjustments sa fuel, then we comply, all airlines comply to that," said Dimaano.