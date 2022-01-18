UnionBank deploys 'bank on wheels' in Cebu to serve consumers hit by Odette

UnionBank's 'bank on wheels' (BOW) rolled out in Cebu Handout



MANILA - UnionBank on Tuesday said it rolled out its bank on wheels (BOW) mobile banking facility in Cebu to provide basic financial services to residents affected by typhoon Odette.

The mobile banking facility is a 5G-capable kiosk in a van and is a mobile version of its digital banking branch, Union Bank said in a statement.

Cebu residents that are UnionBank cardholders were able to use the ATMs inside the kiosk to do balance inquiry, fund transfer and bills payments.

In addition, UnionBank customers ere able to do card-less withdrawals as well as deposit cash with the kiosks cash recycler machine (CRM), the bank said.

For customers of other banks, they were able to make balance inquiry and withdraw cash.

“In the wake of Typhoon Odette’s devastation, many banking customers in Cebu and other affected areas were left with little to no access to basic banking services. Committed to address this urgent concern, we deployed BOW while we worked on restoring the bank’s ATM network in these areas,” said UnionBank’s SEVP, CTOO and CTO Henry Aguda.

Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the country in 2022, damaged telecommunication and electric lines.

Banks were among the critical services that were disrupted by the disaster.

