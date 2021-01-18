BGC developer looking outside Metro Manila for opportunities

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Real estate firm NEO, formerly The Net Group, said it is looking for opportunities to grow outside of Metro Manila with the advent of changing work arrangements and shift to property developments in the provinces.

NEO's CEO Raymond Rufino told the ANC Market Edge that there is a challenge for developers in the metro to create office spaces that cater to health, wellness and collaboration as they compete with the work-from-home setup.

He noted that despite the pandemic, NEO had 99-percent occupancy in all its 7 office towers in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).