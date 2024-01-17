REVIEW: Shooting Bangkok with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the Chinese brand's most high end model in the midrange smartphone segment. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

BANGKOK - The midrange, or P15,000 to P25,000 has always been the sweet spot for smartphone vendors in the Philippine market, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is another formidable contender in this very competitive tier.

While flagship phones can be likened to the heavyweight division in combat sports, the so-called midrange segment can be compared to the lightweight to welterweight divisions. It’s where the pound-for-pound, or best value for money can be seen.

Before its Southeast Asia, launch in Bangkok on Monday, Redmi allowed us to test the phone’s capabilities. In the few days that I played around with it, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G showed that it could punch right up there with the very best of the latest crop of midrange phones.

Our review unit came in the ‘Midnight Black’ colorway, which I really liked. The two-tone glossy black and grey back was just gorgeous. But the phone also comes in ‘Moonlight White’ and ‘Aurora Purple’ for those who are not into the black gadget aesthetic.

The phone’s screen and back curve along the metal frame giving it a very sleek look.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the Chinese brand's most high end model in the midrange smartphone segment. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the Chinese brand's most high end model in the midrange smartphone segment. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the Chinese brand's most high end model in the midrange smartphone segment. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

On the back are three cameras, the 200 MP main shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP shooter for macro shots. A 16 MP punch hole camera up front meanwhile handles selfie duties.

The phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 1220 x 2712 or 1.5k resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. That’s one of the brightest, if not the brightest, screens in this price segment.



It also features a Mediatek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, 12 GB of RAM that is expandable by another 6 GB, and a generous 512 GB of storage.

Alex Tang, Xiaomi’s General Manager for Southeast Asia said the company chose to spec its premium midranger with Mediatek’s 4nm chip because they wanted a flagship-level for the phone. This just goes to show how far Mediatek has gone from its budget roots.

Powering it all is a 5,000 mAh battery, and a very fast charging system. Redmi claims the battery can be charged to 100 percent in just 19 minutes with the included 120W charging brick.

Specs-wise, having a 200MP camera, 12GB memory, 512GB storage and 5,000 mAh battery now seem to be standard requirements for premium midrangers, and this highest spec’d Note 13 can go toe to toe with the best of them.

The Bangkok skyline shot with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

Night shots and low-light shots are pretty impressive. Photos come out well-lit, with decent details, without being overly saturated.

The Asiatique Riverfront night market in Bangkok, Thailand shot with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

The Asiatique Riverfront night market in Bangkok, Thailand shot with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

The 1x, 2x and even 0.6x zooms also spit out photos that are really good. The 4x zoom produces photos that are still okay, but pushing the zoom all the way to 10x results in photos that are overly sharpened and don’t have a lot of detail.

K-pop idol Bambam shot with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G at 4x zoom. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

The Bangkok skyline shot with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G at 4x zoom. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

The phone’s main camera can shoot video in 4K at 30 fps, and 1080p at 60 fps, while the front can record up to 1080p at 60 fps.

Thanks to its OIS and EIS features, videos taken while on the move were stabilized and looked pretty good. Nighttime videos came out pretty well too.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

High contrast, or ‘against-the-light’ shots during the day were also very good for a phone at this price range.

Selfies and portrait shots also came out well.

Selfies and portraits shot with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Selfies and portraits shot with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Selfies and portraits shot with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

Priced at P23,995, this phone undercuts some of its competitors by around P1k, which makes it a very good bargain for its features.

For content creation on a budget, you should definitely check out the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. It has a great screen, generous amounts of RAM for video and photo editing, tons of storage for all your content, and cameras that perform with the best in its class.

How does this midranger perform in terms of games? We’ll publish the results in another review.

