MANILA -- Ninja Van Philippines is bullish on the local logistics landscape, after having served around 18 million parcel recipients in 2023.

Country head Vin Perez is confident they can beat last year's record, and said they will need to invest in more facilities and vehicles.

Perez said they have roughly 8,000 workers nationwide who send out parcels from their 400 stations. He added that they have close to 20 big warehouses across the Philippines.

--ANC, 17 January 2024