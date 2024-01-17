MANILA -- Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Wednesday said the additional unprogrammed appropriation in the 2024 national budget is not unconstitutional after it was questioned by a lawmaker.

In the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, Pangandaman responded to the Supreme Court petition filed by Albay First Representative Edcel Lagman challenging the constitutionality of the "excess" P449.5 billion in unprogrammed appropriations.

In the petition, Lagman questioned the increase in the allotment, when the proposed appropriation only amounted to P281.9 billion. The unprogrammed funds for the 2024 national budget however are at P731.4 billion.

"In our definition hindi po siya unconstitutional,” Pangandaman said on the sidelines of the forum.

Pangandaman further noted that unprogrammed appropriations have “triggers” before they can be released to government agencies.

“Dapat may extra kang revenue, may certification from the Bureau of the Treasury," she said.

She said the DBM is prepared to answer questions if needed.

“Pag pinatawag po kami, we’ll provide whatever data, information that is needed from us,” Pangandaman said.

Meanwhile, Pangandaman also welcomed the goal of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto to raise P4.3 trillion in revenues this year.

“We very much need the fund to be able to fund our national budget… ‘Pag mas malaki ang budget natin, baka mas maliit ang unprogrammed (funds) natin ‘di ba?” Pangandaman said.