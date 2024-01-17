BIR ups VAT exemption for sale of house and lot to P3.6M

Tierra Mallorca, Unsplash

MANILA — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has increased, for Value-Added Tax (VAT) exemption purposes, the selling price threshold of the sale of house and lot, and other residential dwellings.

From P3,199,200, the threshold is now at P3,600,000.

In a statement, the BIR noted that this was in line with the National Internal Revenue Code, which mandates that the subject amount should be adjusted to its present value every 3 years using the Consumer Price Index as published by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said this shows the agency's commitment to excellent taxpayer service.

