Small businesses bear brunt of rising food prices

Small businesses like eateries are taking the brunt of the effects of rising food prices.

After spikes in the price of onions and eggs, the price of rice is also now up.

According to vendors in Kamuning Market, price of rice has gone up by P50-60 per sack, which roughly translates to P1 per kilo.

Vendors said instead of increasing the retail price of their food products, they just absorb the loss.

"Inaabsorb na lang namin 'yung pagtaas na 'yun, 'di na namin pinapasa sa consumer kasi masyadong hirap na ang tao, lahat na lang reklamo, wala na bang mababa? Lahat na lang mataas," vendor Marideth Cana said.

Owners of eateries in Quezon City said this affects their earnings.

"No choice kailangan pa rin gumamit so bawas na lang sa expenses namin 'yun. Ganoon talaga sa hanapbuhay, sa panahon na ganyan, kaunting pamamaluktot ng kumot. Sa lahat ng Pilipino napakahirap ng sitwasyon na ganyan, lahat nagtataasan tapos ang kita natin ganoon pa rin," said Joy Bautista, owner of an eatery.

The Department of Agriculture said rice harvested during the dry season is more expensive than that harvested during the wet season.

Agriculture deputy spokesperson Rex Estoperez said the price of rice won't go up like how price of onions did.

"We have rice liberalization law already in place, kung tumaas man, hindi naman skyrocketing 'yan, lalo na bigas, alam mo naman rice is our basic commodity, 'di pwedeng mawala sa hapag-kainan 'yan," Estoperez said.

Meanwhile, cheaper sugar is expected to be sold in Kadiwa Centers.

The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) has recommended the sale of 4,000 metric tons of smuggled sugar at the Batangas Port last Friday.

The agency has yet to identify how much the sugar will be sold, but SRA administrator David Alba said this will enable Filipino consumers to buy sugar at a cheaper cost.