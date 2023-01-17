Home > Business MIAA says stalled aircraft at NAIA runway has no significant impact on ops ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2023 11:18 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber A King Air aircraft stalled at a NAIA runway .MIAA MANILA - A King Air aircraft stalled around 10 a.m. at one of the runways of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Manila International Airport Authority said. In an advisory, MIAA said the crew and passengers were unharmed. It said the stalled aircraft has "no significant impact" on flight operations. The aircraft was removed from the runway at around 10:45 a.m., the MIAA said. More details to follow. New Year fiasco underscores need for airport upgrades: business group NAIA, Cebu flights put 'on hold' due to technical issues in New Year's Day crisis NAIA operations back to normal following New Year’s Day crisis Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo Read More: NAIA NAIA runway airport airport operations MIAA King Air King Air aircraft travel /business/01/17/23/palace-says-ph-growth-likely-exceeded-target-in-2022/sports/01/17/23/football-over-500k-tickets-sold-for-womens-world-cup/life/01/17/23/pia-wurtzbach-recalls-wardrobe-problem-in-miss-universe/entertainment/01/17/23/watch-paulo-avelino-starts-working-out-for-linlang/overseas/01/17/23/baby-teen-mother-among-6-killed-in-california-shooting