A King Air aircraft stalled at a NAIA runway .MIAA

MANILA - A King Air aircraft stalled around 10 a.m. at one of the runways of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

In an advisory, MIAA said the crew and passengers were unharmed.

It said the stalled aircraft has "no significant impact" on flight operations.

The aircraft was removed from the runway at around 10:45 a.m., the MIAA said.

More details to follow.