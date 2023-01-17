MANILA - Listed real estate investment trust (REIT) Citicore Energy REIT Corp (CREIT) said on Tuesday its parent is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) this 2023.

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp (CREC) is the sponsor of CREIT.

CREC "is currently considering an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for 2023, subject to the company’s submission of requirements and regulatory approvals from SEC, PSE and/or other agencies concerned," the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

CREIT is the first renewable energy real estate investment trust to list on the Philippine Stock Exchange in February 2022.

Citicore has renewable energy projects across the country and a partnership with Ayala Corp's ACEN.

