The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. Picture taken October 4. Robert Galbraith, Reuters/File

MANILA - Twitter on Monday said its new safety feature on reporting potential misinformation, which it has been testing in select areas, is now available in the Philippines, Brazil and Spain.

Under the safety tool, users can flag a Tweet and mark it as "It's Misleading" under the Report Tweet tab.

This feature was rolled out in August in the US, South Korea, and Australia.

Expanding the coverage will allow Twitter to draw more feedback from the community to help "further understand the conversation and challenges around misinformation."

"We hope this reporting feature will help our teams better understand emerging narratives and misinformation trends at scale, ultimately advancing our ability to detect misleading content on Twitter in real time," the platform said in a statement.

"We’ll continue to use the data from this test to inform how we use misinformation reports and roll out this feature globally throughout 2022," it added.

The May 2022 presidential polls in the Philippines will help to further evaluate the value of this feature "during civic events."

Based on its data, the "vast majority" of content Twitter takes action on are under COVID-19 misinformation, civic integrity and synthetic and manipulated media policies.

Over 50 percent of violative content is seen by automated systems while the majority of the remaining content is through regular monitoring of internal teams and partners, Twitter said.

"We want to understand if and how public reporting options can improve the speed and breadth of our efforts to identify potentially harmful misinformation," it said.

Since the test was launched, Twitter said it has received 3.73 million reports of 1.95 million distinct Tweets authored by 64,000 distinct accounts.

Information is used to review a subset of Tweets identified by people on Twitter for potential violations and to identify emerging trends and narratives in misinformation around the world, among others, it added.

Misinformation is among the biggest challenges Twitter is facing just like all other social media platforms, Twitter Southeast Asia Managing Director Arvinder Gujral earlier told ABS-CBN News.

Twitter has launched several initiatives to fight misinformation. Like other social media platforms, it has also removed Tweets that violated its rules and regulations, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter said it would also apply its vast experience of running a social media platform during an election season to the Philippines' 2022 polls.

