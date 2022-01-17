MANILA - Real estate developer Haus Talk on Monday listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange as the first SME to debut this year after raising some P750 million in its initial public offering (IPO).

The family-owned firm, which originated from Pampanga, opened the capital raising activities this year.

"This clearly demonstrates that a family-owned, managed SME can tap the equities market for its fundraising needs," PSE president Ramon Monzon said during the listing ceremony.

On going: Haus Talk's PSE listing ceremony pic.twitter.com/Ef6AEsXblO — Jessica Fenol (@JessFenol) January 17, 2022

With the funds raised from its IPO, Haus Talk aims to expand in more areas to offer quality and affordable housing, its chairman and vice president Terence Madlambayan said in a message delivered by director Maria Leah Madlambayan.

“We have seen the ever-growing clamor for quality yet affordable housing in preferred locations even during the pandemic,” Madlambayan said.

Haus Talk earlier said it allotted about P460 million for land acquisition.

