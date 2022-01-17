China's Q4 and 2021 GDP grow faster than expected

Workers hang decoration lights on a tree near the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China January 16, 2022. Picture taken January 16, 2022. Tingshu Wang, Reuters

BEIJING - China's economy grew 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, faster than expected but its weakest expansion in one-and-half years, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand 3.6 percent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, slowing from 4.9 percent in the third quarter.

GDP grew 8.1 percent in 2021, the data showed, faster than 8.0 percent expected by analysts.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 1.6 percent in October-December, compared with expectations for a 1.1 percent rise and a revised 0.7 percent gain in the previous quarter.

China's economy got off to a strong start in 2021 as activity rebounded from a pandemic-induced slump the previous year, but it has lost steam due to a property downturn, debt curbs and strict COVID-19 curbs which have hit consumption.

Chinese leaders have pledged more support for the economy, which is facing multiple headwinds into 2022.

China's industrial output grew 4.3 percent in December from a year earlier, picking up from a 3.8% increase in November, official data showed.

The figure beat expectations of a 3.6 percent increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

However, retail sales in December missed expectations with only a 1.7 percent increase from a year earlier, the slowest pace since August 2020. Analysts in the poll had expected them to grow 3.7 percent after rising 3.9 percent in November.

Fixed asset investment rose 4.9 percent in 2021, compared with the 4.8 percent increase tipped by a Reuters poll and 5.2 percent in the first 11 months of the year.

