Britain to host G-7 summit in June

LONDON - The British government said Saturday it will host a summit of leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations from June 11 to 13 in Cornwall, in the southwest of the country.

The gathering, set to take place in the coastal resort of Carbis Bay, is designed to "help the world build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future," the government said in a statement.

Calling the novel coronavirus "the greatest test of the modern world order," Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying in the statement, "It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future."

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as the European Union. Australia, India and South Korea have also been invited as guests to this year's event.

==Kyodo

