Galunggong expected to drop to P130-P150/kilo in March

People buy fish at a public market in Quezon City on January 19, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Galunggong is expected to become more affordable in the next two months as the fishing season for the well-liked fish resumes in March, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Tuesday.

Galunggong supply is expected to increase during its fishing season, which starts in March and lasts until June, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said in a Palace press conference.



“By February mahina pa yung huli niyan, but in March I expect bababa [ang presyo],” he said.



“Kung P200 ngayon, baka maging P150 o P130,” he added.



Last year, the DA had to import galunggong and other species of fish to cover the shortage to be caused by the closed fishing season.



President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has also instructed the DA to develop the Philippines’ aquaculture industry to provide additional livelihood to fisherfolk, Tiu Laurel said.



“Nag-emphasize si Presidente na kailangan natin iincrease yung aquaculture. At the end of the day that is what will feed our people,” he told reporters after his meeting with the Chief Executive.



“We have to repair the habitats, we have to let the fishing grounds rest for a few years para dumami pa ang isda,” he said.



The DA is also working to develop the country’s seaweed industry, and to provide larger fishing boats to fishing cooperatives, he said.

