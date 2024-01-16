DTI steps up monitoring of bottled water prices in Baguio

MANILA -- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is intensifying its monitoring of bottled water prices in Baguio City.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong earlier said the city received reports of unusual price increases in bottled mineral water following a diarrhea outbreak in the city.

DTI Baguio-Benguet Consumer Protection Division Ralph Altiyen said an initial random inspection was conducted on January 11, covering four establishments.

Another round of inspections was done on the following day, January 12. Altiyen said no price changes were noted during their monitoring.

The DTI is calling on the public to report any unusual hike in costs to the DTI hotlines 665-3526 and 09178171743.