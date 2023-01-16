MANILA - Over 20.5 million SIMs have been successfully registered as of Jan. 15 since the mandatory registration began, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Monday.

The 20,551,294 SIMs represents 12.16 percent of the total 168,977,773 million subscribers nationwide, the DICT said in a statement.

Smart Communications has reported a total of 10,041,791 SIMs registered or 14.77 percent of its total 67,995,734 subscribers, while Globe Telecom has registered 8,764,568 SIMs or 9.97 percent of its total 87,873,936 subscribers, data showed.

Meanwhile, DITO Telecommunity has registered 1,744,935 SIMs or 13.31 percent of its total 13,108,103 subscribers, it added.



“SIM Registration is being implemented in conjunction with the Data Privacy Act. Encryption of data is mandatory. Under the law, PTEs must ensure that data of end-users are secured, encrypted, and protected at all times,” said Lamentillo.

Registration will run until April 26.

The public is advised to use following official registration channels to avoid getting scammed:

• SMART - smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

• GLOBE - new.globe.com.ph/simreg

• DITO - https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app

For those needing assistance as well as for those with complaints, they may call the SIM registration hotline 1326 or the DICT at the following numbers:

SMART: 0947 714 7105

GLOBE: 0966 976 5971

DITO: 0991 481 4225

