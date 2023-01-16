LPG prices to rise in February

As China opens up its economy and with Chinese new year just around the corner, demand for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has soared, pushing its contract price up.

This early, the LPG Marketers Association has alerted consumers of a looming price hike in February.

In the Philippines, as a matter of practice, LPG manufacturers adjust prices at the start of every month.

LPGMA president Arnel Ty said there is no estimate yet but prices for February are likely to go up due to a drastic increase in demand from China as it revives its economy despite rising COVID cases.

Ty also divulged that suppliers have advised them that shipments will be delayed for 2-3 weeks due to the spike in demand but the situation is manageable.

"Probably because of the demand nagkakaroon ng maraming loading sa kanilang facilities that causes delay," Ty said. "We need lang proper management over the inventory ginagawa na namin this early kaya no need to worry."

Under the law, LPG manufacturers are required to maintain at least 7 days of inventory.

Meanwhile, oil firms have announced price increase for diesel and gasoline Tuesday.

Diesel prices will be higher by P0.50 and gasoline by P0.95. Kerosene, meanwhile will have a rollback of P0.15/L.

DOE Assistant Director Rodela Romero said international prices went up due to the increase in demand from China despite the announcement of the International Monetary Fund of a looming global recession.

"Malaki ang tsansa na magtutuloy-tuloy kung ang China ay aggressive ang kanilang movemement para itaas ang kanilang o pagbalik ng kanilang fuel demand," Romero said.