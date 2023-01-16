MANILA - Oil firms on Monday announced price movements for gasoline, kerosene and diesel that would take effect on Jan. 17.

The following price adjustments will be implemented on Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL

• Gasoline P0.95 per liter increase

• Kerosene P0.15 per liter rollback

• Diesel P0.50 per liter increase

CLEANFUEL

• Diesel P0.50 per liter increase

• Gasoline P0.95 per liter increase

SEAOIL

• Gasoline P0.95 per liter increase

• Kerosene P0.15 per liter rollback

• Diesel P0.50 per liter increase

Refresh this page for updates.

RELATED VIDEO: