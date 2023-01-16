MANILA - Oil firms on Monday announced price movements for gasoline, kerosene and diesel that would take effect on Jan. 17.
The following price adjustments will be implemented on Tuesday:
PILIPINAS SHELL
• Gasoline P0.95 per liter increase
• Kerosene P0.15 per liter rollback
• Diesel P0.50 per liter increase
CLEANFUEL
• Diesel P0.50 per liter increase
• Gasoline P0.95 per liter increase
SEAOIL
• Gasoline P0.95 per liter increase
• Kerosene P0.15 per liter rollback
• Diesel P0.50 per liter increase
