Gas, diesel price increase to take effect on Jan. 17

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2023 11:16 AM

MANILA - Oil firms on Monday announced price movements for gasoline, kerosene and diesel that would take effect on Jan. 17. 

The following price adjustments will be implemented on Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL

• Gasoline P0.95 per liter increase
• Kerosene P0.15 per liter rollback
• Diesel P0.50 per liter increase 

CLEANFUEL 

• Diesel P0.50 per liter increase 
• Gasoline P0.95 per liter increase

SEAOIL

• Gasoline P0.95 per liter increase
• Kerosene P0.15 per liter rollback
• Diesel P0.50 per liter increase 

