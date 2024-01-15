A restaurant sits empty after a power outage struck Iloilo City, as seen in this photo taken on January 3, 2024. Arnold Almacen of the Iloilo City Mayor's Office

MANILA — Printing shop owner Garry Tungala lost around P60,000 during the 4-day power interruption in Iloilo City during the first week of January.

Several work orders were delayed or cancelled, while his workers were asked to do overtime in case the power supply comes back.

Tungala said he does not expect to be compensated since government could not even pinpoint the main culprit responsible for the massive economic loss for Panay island.

According to Tungala, he would rather charge this to experience than endure the stressful quest for justice for the economic loss.

But the Energy Regulatory Commission wants to amend the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) to enable consumers who suffered from power interruptions to get compensated by the fines to be imposed on erring entities.

Under the current law, the ERC can impose a maximum penalty of P50 million that goes to national treasury.

ERC chair Monalisa Dimalanta said the proposed amendment would allow aggrieved consumers to be compensated.

DOE officials and several legislators earlier blamed the National Grid Corporation, the transmission and system operator in the country, for not implementing manual load droppings to stabilize the grid when 2 power plants went down last January 2.

But the NGCP insists there is no basis to drop the load since the system was still working at that time and the collapse only happened after several plants also bogged down.