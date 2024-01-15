Diokno turns over Finance chief post to Recto

Department of Finance Handout

MANILA -- Former Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno officially turned over the Department of Finance (DOF) leadership to his newly appointed successor Secretary Ralph Recto on Monday.

During the turnover ceremony took place at the DOF office in Manila, Diokno expressed confidence in Recto, saying the latter is no stranger to the kind of hard work, tough decision-making, and consensus-building required of a Finance chief.

"He has sponsored several key economic and tax reforms that have transformed our economy for the better and reignited the country’s growth potential,” Diokno said of his successor.

In response, Recto praised Diokno for his service, adding that following his footsteps is an honor and a challenge.

Recto said he wanted to learn from his predecessors.

“I find reassurance in knowing that I am not alone in this journey. I am surrounded by a team of highly talented and competent individuals within the DOF, its attached agencies, and bureaus, all equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the challenges we face today and those that await us in the future," he added.

