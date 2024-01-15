US dollars. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos rose by 2.8 percent to $2.7 billion in November 2023 from $2.6 billion in the same month in 2022, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Monday.

The growth in cash remittances in November was primarily due to increased receipts from both land- and sea-based workers, the BSP said.



On a year-to-date basis, cash remittances increased to $30.2 billion for the first eleven months of 2023, higher by 2.8 percent than the year-ago level of $9.4 billion the year before.

Remittances from the US, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates contributed mainly to the increase in remittances in the first 11 months of 2023.

The US had the highest share of overall remittances during the period, followed by Singapore, and Saudi Arabia.

Personal remittances meanwhile increased by 2.9 percent to $3 billion in November 2023 from $2.9 billion in the same month last year.

Personal remittances rose 2.9 percent to $33.6 billion in the first eleven months of 2023 from $32.6 billion recorded in the comparable period in 2022.

The Philippines is one of the largest recipients of remittances which power consumption and drive economic growth.