MerryMart to start delivering in bulk by April via 'wholesale club'

MerryMart Consumer Corp. ABS-CBN/File photo

MANILA - MerryMart Consumer Corp will start deliveries in bulk by April, as it is now opening memberships for its new wholesale club.

MerryMart said Friday it was opening its MM Wholesale Club Friday for both business or individual memberships, and is currently free of charge.

A sign-up gift will be provided to all members registered from Jan. 15 to April 15, it added.

"This will immediately expand the current market of MerryMart and address the needs of a currently underserved wholesale market with limited options in the past," said Hannah Yulo-Luccini, MerryMart CFO.

Wholesale operations will be on full blast by April, in time for the opening of its new 11,000-square meter logistics distribution center in Tarlac. It also has an existing distribution center in Laguna.

Edgar Injap Sia II, chairman of MerryMart, said the wholesale club and the new facility will provide savings and increased efficiency for buyers.

MerryMart will be able to deliver in these areas by April:

NCR

Metro Manila

CENTRAL LUZON

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Zambales

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bataan

Bulacan

Rizal

SOUTHERN LUZON

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Quezon