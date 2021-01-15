Manila Water-Tubig Pilipinas consortium bags water supply deal in San Jose, Nueva Ecija

Photo of a man filling water into containers. People of San Jose, Nueva Ecija are seen to have an upgrade in water supply through the team-up of Manila Water and Tubig Pilipinas Group. ABS-CBN/File

MANILA - A consortium of Manila Water Philippine Ventures and Tubig Pilipinas Group bagged a water supply and sanitation project in San Jose, Nueva Ecija to provide for water requirements in the area.

It signed a joint venture agreement with San Jose City Water District for the "design, construction, rehabilitation, maintenance, operation, financing, expansion and management" of water supply and sanitation facilities of the water district.

Aside from San Jose, the Manila Water and Tubig Pilipinas consortium has existing partnerships with water districts outside Metro Manila to improve water supply and sanitation facilities in the provinces.

They handle long-term water projects in some parts of Iloilo City, Malasiqui municipality in Pangasinan, and Nabua municipality in Camarines Sur, among others.

RELATED VIDEO