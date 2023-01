Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022.

MANILA - Diesel and gasoline prices are expected to increase on Tuesday, industry players said.

Diesel and gasoline prices are estimated to increase by P0.50 to P0.90 per liter.

Kerosene prices may remain stable or increase by P0.40 per liter.

Oil firms cut prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel last Jan. 10.

-- Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

