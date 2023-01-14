Business Mentor: Tips to Kickstart 2023

New Year always means new hopes and new beginnings.

The first month of the year should always be initiated with positivity because setting your mind this way gives you a better vision of what you want to achieve.

However, let's make it a habit to start what we have planned and continue to pursue to get results that will show how much we have to achieve compared to the past year.

You may have a list of what you would like to achieve this year; hopefully, everything has been ticked off by the end of the year. If you still need to write, let me help you make yours.

Create a three-part plan to achieve your goals: family, business/career, and personal. Doing this will help you get through each one with a more detailed approach.

Write down what comes to our minds. We need to organize our thoughts to ensure we get everything. Before we know it, the year is almost over.

So, discipline yourself by being more organized so you will take care of important things.



Tip 1. For The Family

When asked why you are doing so much in your work or being too busy with the business, the most common response is that "it is for the family." Indeed, we want to make sure that all our efforts pay off to ensure that the family is always taken care of by being able to eat at least three times a day. However, working for the family's needs should just be one priority. You should also enrich your relationship with each member.

Strive to be at home on time as often as you can.

Have a family dinner at least once a week.

Spend some quality time with your family. It can be spent at home, where you can play games by going on a vacation, watching a movie, or even driving by the countryside.

Allot time to talk to each one to know how they are doing.

Mold children to become responsible, productive, and God-fearing individuals.



Tip 2. Business Expansion via Franchising

A large part of our life is spent working. It sounds tiring. But we cannot give up our means of earning because we need to survive. However, remember that we are not slaves of our business. Therefore, we have to learn how to create a work-life balance.

We have already mentioned our goals for the family. With our business, we must focus on improving ourselves to be more productive and efficient. These will align with your goal of generating a secure and adequate means of earning to support the family.

Expansion by way of franchising your business will establish strong branding and leverage. No business is too small to be a franchise model.

Similarly, conduct business ethically. Your attitude towards your work says who you are and reflects your business in general. Having fellow entrepreneurs join you as franchise partners will be a plus value.



Tip 3. Personal Improvement

All your goals for your family and business will not be possible if you do not improve yourself. It all starts with having a positive attitude, dealing with adversities, and coming up with solutions to improve life.

Never neglect your health. Suppose you are the head of the family and the only one who earns. In that case, you need to establish a discipline that encourages a healthy lifestyle that starts with eating the right food.

More than the quality and quantity of food is ensuring that you eat at the right time. Disruption in your eating pattern can significantly affect your overall health.

Don’t let yourself think that you are running out of time. Allow yourself to take a break, especially after performing numerous tasks. Don't let yourself become isolated. Learn to enjoy your work but not be enslaved by it.



It is always possible to learn new things. In this day and age where we can barely keep up with technology, we must be aware of these developments to take advantage of what they can offer to us personally and to the business or career.

Writing down your goals means nothing if you do not act on them. Life is too short. Please make the most of it by achieving a healthy, happy, and productive life.



