MRT-3 to implement 'no vax, no ride' policy on Jan. 17

MANILA - Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to board the MRT-3 starting Jan. 17 after presenting their vaccination cards and a valid government ID, its operator said Friday.

Fully vaccinated means it has been 2 weeks since the second dose has been administered for a 2-dose vaccine or 1 dose of a single-dose vaccine, the DOTr-MRT3 said in an advisory.

Those who are exempted from the "no vaccination, no ride" policy are the following:

passengers whose medical condition prevent them from getting the vaccine. They are required to present a medical certificate with signature and details of attending physician.

people who are out to get essential goods such as food, medicine, medical and dental necessities, public utilities, etc. They are required to present proof of travel or proper documentation

Meanwhile, other health protocols will remain in place such as the no eating, drinking and talking inside the train, the DOTr said.

Face shield can be worn voluntarily, it added.

The DOTr earlier said the "no vaccination, no ride" policy in Metro Manila seeks to protect both the inoculated and the unvaccinated individuals.

